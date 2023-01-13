Ravens Announce Official Decision On Lamar Jackson For Playoff Game

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's official: Lamar Jackson will not suit up for the Ravens during the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Moments ago, the Ravens ruled out Jackson for Sunday's game against the Bengals. He has been out since Dec. 4 due to a PCL injury.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will most likely start for the Ravens this weekend. The Utah product is listed as questionable with a right shoulder/wrist injury.

Even though Huntley is listed as questionable, he was a full participant in Friday's practice.

As for Jackson, he provided an update on his injury situation this Thursday.

“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries,” Jackson tweeted. “I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

Obviously, the Ravens would love to have Jackson under center for the playoffs. The offense is averaging just 13 points per game without him.

That being said, the Ravens will have to find a way to win without their MVP quarterback.