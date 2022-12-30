Ravens Announce Official Decision On Lamar Jackson For Steelers Game

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes against the during the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NFL world will have to wait at least one more week to see Lamar Jackson in action.

On Friday, the Ravens officially ruled out Jackson for this weekend's game against the Steelers. Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback.

Jackson last played for the Ravens on Dec. 4 against the Broncos. He has been dealing with a PCL injury.

There was some optimism in Baltimore that Jackson would practice this week. Clearly, he wasn't ready to take that step.

Even though Baltimore won't have its former MVP under center, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn't sound too concerned about his offense. That's because he's confident in Huntley.

"It's never too big for him," Harbaugh said, via NFL.com. "He operates well, he makes plays while he's under pressure, duress, he manages the situations of games well. I just love the way he plays the position. I think he continues to improve every time he goes out. It's Tyler. We're past that. We're not at 'What surprises you? What impress you?' We expect him to play well."

Huntley will enter this Sunday with 528 passing yards, 113 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

The Ravens have already clinched a playoff berth, but the AFC North remains up for grabs.