Ravens Announce Official Decision On Mark Andrews After Injury

If the Baltimore Ravens are going to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight, they will have to do so without Mark Andrews for the rest of the game.

Andrews, Baltimore's star tight end, left the game during the first half with a shoulder injury. He was immediately ruled questionable to return.

The Ravens have since updated Andrews' status and declared him out for the remainder of the night.

Andrews caught three passes for 33 yards before leaving the game. He was hurt after landing awkwardly on his shoulder while being tackled by Bucs defensive back Keanu Neal.

Andrews came into the night listed as questionable due to an ailing knee, but that issue clearly wasn't enough to keep him out of the lineup. We'll see if this one is serious enough to put him on the bench next week.

The Ravens and Bucs are currently tied at 10 in the third quarter on Amazon Prime Video.