Ravens Announce Significant News On 2022 Draft Pick

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens' pass rush appears to be getting healthy as we enter Week 6.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, Baltimore is expecting outside linebacker Tyus Bowser at practice today and fellow outside linebacker David Ojabo at practice this week, perhaps as early as today.

Bowser led the team in sacks in 2021 with seven, while Ojabo was the Ravens' second-round pick this year.

Ojabo's presence is particularly noteworthy. Whenever he arrives on the practice field, it will be his first workout of the season after tearing his Achilles at Michigan's Pro Day last winter.

Ojabo had a breakout 2021 season at Michigan, amassing 35 tackles, including 12 for loss, and 11 sacks. His explosive athleticism was a major reason Baltimore drafted him 45th overall in April, despite the serious injury he suffered.

So far, the Ravens have 11 sacks on the season, which ranks near the middle of the pack leaguewide. Getting Bowser and Ojabo on the field could help that number skyrocket in the coming weeks.