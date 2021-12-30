The Spun

Ravens Announce Significant Thursday Roster News

Ravens quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson walk out of the tunnel prior to a game.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: Tyler Huntley #2 and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

These final two weeks may decide whether the Baltimore Ravens get to start their playoff run at home or miss the postseason entirely. But they just got a pretty big boost to their roster amid injury issues.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have activated three players off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rejoining the team this week are defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, safety Tony Jefferson and – most notably – backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is still dealing with an ankle injury and is being limited in practice this week. With Jackson out, Huntley can reclaim the job from Josh Johnson, who underwhelmed as the team’s starter this past week.

Huntley has played very well in Jackson’s absence. He’s completed 71-percent of his passes for 704 yards and three touchdowns in his last three appearances.

December was a rough one for the Baltimore Ravens. They went 0-4 over the past four games, with three of those losses coming by a combined four points. Two of those losses were decided on two-point conversions.

The Ravens have been having injury issues since before the season even began, but their depth helped them overcome the issues for most of the year. The well seems to have finally dried up in recent weeks though.

Until Lamar Jackson is healthy, the Ravens will need Huntley to step up in a big way. Their playoff hopes depend on him.

Can Tyler Huntley keep the Ravens afloat until Lamar Jackson returns?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.