Ravens Announce Starting QB For Season Finale vs. Steelers

In a move that should surprise no one, Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will get the start on Sunday against the Steelers.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that news to the media on Friday afternoon during his regularly scheduled presser.

Jackson has been battling an ankle injury for the last month and has practiced just once in the last 25 days.

John Harbaugh says Tyler Huntley will start Sunday against the Steelers. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 7, 2022

Huntley has started every game except one since Jackson went down but Baltimore is still searching for its first win since that time.

The Ravens started out 8-3 and were the top seed in the AFC before the injury happened. They’ve now lost five straight and need a win, plus a whole lot of help to get back to the playoffs.

In Huntley’s most recent outing against the Rams, he finished with 197 yards through the air with no touchdown passes and one interception. The Ravens lost a heartbreaker in the final minutes after Matthew Stafford led the game-winning drive.

Huntley will look to send Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out with a loss as all signs are pointing to this being his last game.

Kickoff from Baltimore will be at 1 p.m. ET.