Ravens Announce They’re Parting Ways With All-Pro Player

With the salary cap set to be a little lower in 2021, NFL teams are going to be doing a lot of tough number crunching in the months to come. As a result, the Baltimore Ravens have made the decision to part ways with one of their All-Pro players.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are parting ways with long snapper Morgan Cox after 11 years with the team. Cox is a five-time Pro Bowler who was named First-Team All-Pro in 2020 for the first time in his career.

But the Ravens apparently informed Zrebiec that they plan to go in a younger direction at the position. Cox is 34 and would have been due a considerable amount of money if the Ravens re-signed him.

In his 11 seasons with the Ravens, Cox played in 165 games and missed just one game since 2015. He finishes his time in Baltimore with 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

OverTheCap.com estimates that the Baltimore Ravens will have $14.22 million in cap space this coming offseason. Quarterback Lamar Jackson still won’t count much against the cap, but it’s safe to assume that he’ll be angling for a massive contract extension soon.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta has already released a number of veteran contributors in an effort to save money. The $10 million in dead money from the Earl Thomas cut this past offseason will weigh heavily against his cap too.

Expect some more surprise cuts out of Baltimore in the days and weeks to come.

Who else will the Ravens cut before free agency?