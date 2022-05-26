Ravens Announce They've Signed A Veteran Quarterback

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 25: A pair of Baltimore Ravens helmets sit on the sidelines during the Ravens game against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium on August 25, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their depth chart this Thursday, signing veteran quarterback Brett Hundley.

Hundley, a former fifth-round pick out of UCLA, spent the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts. However, he did not play a single snap.

Prior to his stint with the Colts, Hundley spent two years with the Arizona Cardinals. In three games, he had 49 passing yards and 41 rushing yards.

The most action Hundley has seen in the NFL came back in 2017. He had 1,836 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions in nine starts for the Green Bay Packers.

This signing will give the Ravens some much-needed depth for OTAs.

With Lamar Jackson currently out of the picture, the Ravens only have Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown running their offense for voluntary workouts. That'll change once Hundley officially arrives in Baltimore.

Hundley's status with the team could change once Jackson's absence comes to an end though.