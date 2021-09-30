Ravens Announce Thursday Update On QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has pretty much been carrying the Baltimore Ravens offense in the absence of so many of his top running backs and wide receivers. Unfortunately, he’s now dealing with a very real back injury that may threaten his availability this week.

According to Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, Jackson is not practicing with the Ravens today due to a back issue. It’s his second straight day of missed practice.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the undefeated Denver Broncos and their top-2 defense, that could be a problem. Jackson currently leads the NFL in both yards per carry and yards per completion – an NFL first.

Over the last two weeks, Jackson has led the Ravens to comeback wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. A team that many expected would take a significant step back with all of the injuries they’ve have in the last month are right in front of the AFC North title race.

Lamar Jackson (back) is not practicing for a second straight day — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 30, 2021

Lamar Jackson may not be generating the same MVP buzz that he had this time in 2019, but he’s already on pace for a career-year.

Jackson is currently averaging 253 passing yards and 83 rushing yards per game through the first three games. Both would be career highs if he maintains that clip.

Suffice it to say, the Ravens can’t afford to lose Jackson – or even let him come into Sunday’s game against Denver at anything less than 100-percent.

Fortunately, NFL insider Ian Rapoport has said that the injury doesn’t appear to be much of a concern.

From NFL Now: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson didn't practice today, but his back issues don't appear to be a concern. pic.twitter.com/gYivLfPgHG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2021

Will Jackson overcome his injury in time to play the Broncos this weekend?