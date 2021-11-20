Ravens Announce Tough Injury Update For WR Marquise Brown

The Baltimore Ravens‘ offense will not be at full strength on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Marquise Brown is dealing with a thigh injury right now. It kept him out of a couple practices this week, but there was still hope he’d be able to give it a go on Sunday.

However, the Ravens announced on Saturday afternoon that Brown will miss Sunday’s Bears game. He’s still not 100 percent, and Baltimore clearly believes it can win without him against a slumping Bears team.

With Marquise Brown out of the lineup, the Baltimore Ravens won’t have their home-run hitter on the field against the Bears. That changes the game plan a bit.

The Ravens are trying to bounce back after suffering a humiliating loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins over a week ago.

John Harbaugh took full accountability for the loss after the game.

“Outcoached us, outplayed us,” Harbaugh said, via The Athletic. “Bottom line is, this falls squarely on me as the head coach. We were not prepared the way we needed to be prepared. Our schemes weren’t up to snuff. And we weren’t prepared to execute the way we needed to. So that’s it. Not on one player. Our players played their hearts out. … We just weren’t ready, and that’s on me.”

There’s no doubt Harbaugh has made the necessary adjustments for Sunday’s game.

Unfortunately, the Ravens will be without Marquise Brown.