Ravens Announce Encouraging Update On Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the past two practices due to a back injury. Thankfully, the latest update on the former MVP is very encouraging.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic was first to report that Jackson returned to practice this Friday afternoon. That’s a great sign for Jackson’s availability this weekend.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter added that Jackson is on track to play this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. If the Ravens don’t give him a game designation on the final injury report, that means he’ll be good to go this weekend.

Obviously, the Ravens are going to need Jackson to play well if they’re going to hand the Broncos their first loss this season.

The Ravens have dealt with a handful of injuries this season, but they have proven they have a resilient group of players.

One of the main reasons why Baltimore has been able to rattle off back-to-back wins is because of Jackson’s production as a runner and thrower. In three games this season, Jackson has 761 passing yards, 251 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.

Jackson will need to be sharp this Sunday, as he’ll face a defense that has given up only 26 total points through three weeks.

Kickoff for the Broncos-Ravens game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.