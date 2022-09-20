Ravens Are Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Free Agent

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 25: A pair of Baltimore Ravens helmets sit on the sidelines during the Ravens game against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium on August 25, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After giving up 42 points to the Miami Dolphins in a Week 2 loss, the Baltimore Ravens have decided to search the open market for some reinforcements on defense.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Ravens are bringing in defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul for a visit.

Pierre-Paul met with the Ravens back in June. Nothing came out of that initial meeting.

A deal between Pierre-Paul and the Ravens isn't imminent at this time. However, it's interesting that Baltimore brought in the former Pro Bowler for another visit.

Pierre-Paul, 33, spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2021, the former first-round pick had 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Though it may seem like Pierre-Paul's best days are behind him, let's not forget how productive he was in 2020. He finished that season with 55 tackles, 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

It's possible the Ravens will sign Pierre-Paul before their Week 3 meeting with the New England Patriots.