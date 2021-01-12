The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ravens Are Reportedly Signing 2 Veteran Players To Practice Squad

Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With the second round of the playoffs just around the corner, the Baltimore Ravens are making a few changes to their roster this week.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Ravens are signing offensive lineman Greg Mancz and offensive tackle Jordan Mills to their practice squad.

Mancz has spent the last six seasons with the Houston Texans, appearing in 58 games. Mills, meanwhile, spent most of this season on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.

It’s highly unlikely that either see any time on the field during the playoffs unless Baltimore’s starting unit suffers a couple of injuries.

Baltimore’s current offensive line consists of Orlando Brown Jr., Bradley Bozeman, D.J. Fluker, Patrick Mekari and Ben Powers.

Due to the unpredictability of COVID-19, it makes sense for teams to have insurance policies at key positions. Adding more depth to the offense line is a smart play on the Ravens’ part.

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints signed a few special teams players to their practice squad just in case. This seems to be a trend right now with the playoffs in full swing.

Baltimore will be back on the field this Saturday to take on Buffalo. The winner of that game will face either Cleveland or Kansas City in the AFC Championship.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.