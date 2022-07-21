Ravens Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly fortifying their offensive line depth before training camp with a familiar face.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens are signing veteran offensive tackle David Sharpe. Sharpe spent time with Baltimore last season, mostly with the practice squad, but did appear in three games.

A fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2017, the University of Florida product has 37 NFL games under his belt with four different franchises. He has made six career starts, two apiece in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Sharpe has played 10 games in a season twice: in 2018 with Oakland and Houston and in 2020 with Washington.

Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses are penciled in as the Ravens' starters at offensive tackle, but Sharpe should provide experienced depth.

Baltimore also has fourth-round rookie Daniel Faalele and potentially former Dolphins first-round pick Ja'Wuan James in the mix.