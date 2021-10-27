Ravens Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Baltimore Ravens have a bye this weekend but that didn’t stop them from adding to their offensive line depth on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Ravens are set to sign offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi to their practice squad. The expectation is that the seven-year vet will be promoted to the active roster soon.

Ogbuehi was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. A first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, Ogbuehi has experience playing both tackle spots.

It seems like right tackle might be where Ogbuehi could have an immediate impact. Ravens starter Patrick Mekari suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

Alejandro Villanueva is starting for Baltimore on the left side with Pro Bowler Ronnie Stanley out for the season.

The #Ravens are signing veteran OT Cedric Ogbuehi to their practice squad, with the expectation he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon, source says. Baltimore is on a bye this week but starting right tackle Patrick Mekari suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 27, 2021

Ogbuehi appeared in one game for the Seahawks this season, starting against the San Francisco 49ers and playing 86% of the team’s offensive snaps in Week 4.

For his career, Ogbuehi has played in 58 games with 30 starts, 25 of which came for Cincinnati during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.