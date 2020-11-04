Ravens Are Reportedly Working Out Longtime NFL Cornerback

The Baltimore Ravens could be shorthanded on defense this weekend when they take on the Indianapolis Colts. As a result, John Harbaugh’s squad is looking for potential reinforcements on the open market.

Earlier this week, the Ravens announced that All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19.

After completing contact tracing protocols, Baltimore added Terrell Bonds, DeShon Elliott, Matt Judon, Tyus Bowser, Patrick Queen, L.J. Fort and Malik Harrison to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Due to the lack of available players in the secondary right now, the Ravens have their sights set on a veteran cornerback. According to ESPN insider Field Yates, they will work out Tramon Williams.

Williams, 37, has spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers. His best season came back in 2010, when he had 57 tackles, six interceptions and a forced fumble.

The Ravens will be working out longtime Packers CB Tramon Williams. Baltimore's defensive depth was thinned recently with several players placed on the COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 4, 2020

Once the prime years of his career were officially over, Williams transitioned into a hybrid role where he was used as both a cornerback and safety.

It’s tough to tell how much is left in the tank for Williams at this stage in his career. Nonetheless, the Ravens could use a few extra defensive backs during these tough times.

For now, the pressure is on Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith to carry Baltimore’s secondary this weekend.