Ravens Cornerback Likely Out For The Season With Injury

Just about every NFL team suffered a major injury in one of the most absurd days for injuries in recent memory. And the Baltimore Ravens are no exception.

Speaking to the media after their 33-16 win over the Houston Texans, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh revealed some bad news for starting nickel cornerback Tavon Young. He has apparently suffered a season-ending knee injury. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

Young had to be helped off the field in the first half of the game. He did not register any tackles before being forced out.

In Young’s absence, Houston QB Deshaun Watson managed to find plenty of open receivers throughout the game. He finished with 275 passing yards in the losing effort.

Tavon Young was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and promptly made an impact as a rookie.

But injuries have plagued Young throughout his career. He suffered a season-ending ACL injury in 2017, and a season-ending neck injury in 2019. Both times, he missed the entire season.

When healthy though, Young is among the best nickel corners in the game. In 32 games he has three interceptions, 13 passes defended, 92 tackles, three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

Young will be sorely missed on a Ravens team that has Super Bowl aspirations this year.

Will Young’s absence be a big problem for the Ravens defense?