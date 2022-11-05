Ravens Could Be Without Several Offensive Starters vs. Saints

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 26: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It seems like the Baltimore Ravens could be without a few key offensive players this upcoming Monday against the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley announced that Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards didn't practice this Saturday.

Andrews has not practiced in any capacity this week. The All-Pro is dealing with injuries to his shoulder and knee.

Edwards, meanwhile, is nursing a hamstring injury. He looked sharp in Week 8, rushing for 65 yards on 11 carries.

In addition to not having Andrews and Edwards at practice, it was reported that Demarcus Robinson was absent this Saturday. He was added to the Ravens' injury report on Friday.

With their bye week coming up after the Saints game, the Ravens could choose to sit Andrews, Edwards and Robinson.

The Ravens will release their final injury report for Week 9 later today.

If Andrews and Edwards are ruled out, the Ravens will need Isaiah Likely and Kenyan Drake to step up.