Ravens Cut Veteran Cornerback: Fans React

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens said goodbye to veteran cornerback Iman Marshall this Saturday.

The former USC product rarely saw the field during his several years with the AFC North franchise because of injuries.

"The Ravens waived cornerback Iman Marshall Saturday," the team announced. "Marshall was a fourth-round pick in 2019 who has been plagued by injuries during his career. He hasn't played either of the past two seasons. The USC product spent much of his rookie year on injured reserve. He was activated late in the season, played in three games and made one tackle."

Fans took to Twitter to react to the Ravens' roster cut.

"sad. what a promising football career too. feels like wasted pick for ravens but seems a lot worse for him bc of the expectations," a fan commented.

"@iman_marshall8 Sorry to see you go. Never stop believing in yourself. Best of luck to you wherever your path leads next," said a fan.

"Damn I wanted to see if dude could actually play," one fan wrote.

A disappointing outcome for the veteran cornerback.

Hopefully he lands back on his feet eventually.