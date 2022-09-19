Ravens Cut Veteran Defensive Player On Monday

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens did some roster management on Monday, which included releasing a veteran linebacker.

Kyler Fackrell, who had been on the team's practice squad since September 7, was let go. Fackrell did not appear in either of Baltimore's first two games.

The linebacking depth on the Ravens' active roster also took a hit as the team formally put Steven Means and Josh Ross on injured reserve.

As for the 30-year-old Fackrell, it will be interesting to see if another team adds him. Last season, the former Green Bay Packers third-round choice played in 13 games with one start for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fackrell made 17 tackles and registered three sacks for LA. In 2020, he enjoyed a productive 12-game run with the New York Giants, recording 34 tackles, four sacks and a pick-6.

Fackrell spent the first four seasons of his career in Green Bay, where he compiled 111 tackles and 16.5 sacks in 61 regular season games, including a 10.5 sack season in 2018.