Ravens DB Reportedly Suffered Broken Foot, Out For Season

The injuries just keep on coming for the Baltimore Ravens. And the latest injury spells the end of the season for one player in their secondary.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that defensive back Ar’Darius Washington suffered a broken foot on Wednesday. He is now out for the season.

Washington is a rookie safety who went undrafted out of TCU. He got only 14 snaps through the first 10 weeks of the season but saw a bigger role against the Chicago Bears this past weekend.

Washington had five snaps on defense and 10 snaps on special teams against the Bears on Sunday. He has one tackle on the season so far.

Injuries have been one of the biggest stories for the Baltimore Ravens this year. Just about everyone from the second-string defense to star quarterback Lamar Jackson himself have missed time with various ailments.

Somehow that hasn’t kept the team from going 7-3 and leading the AFC North this season. But that lead is very narrow and all three of their division rivals are within two games.

It’s a testament to the Ravens’ depth that they haven’t lost more games with all of the injuries and absences. If they can get as much of the team healthy for the final seven weeks of the season as possible, they could be a Super Bowl contender.

Will injuries continue to plague the Ravens to the end of the season?