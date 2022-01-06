Ravens DC Wink Martindale Has Incredible Comment On Team’s Playoff Chances

While not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the Baltimore Ravens need all kinds of help in order to make the playoffs this week. But don’t tell that to Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Martindale declared that the season isn’t over yet. He said the Ravens need to focus on beating the Steelers this weekend – but then made a terrific comment.

“Let’s not put this season to bed yet. If we win this game, we just need a 3-game parlay,” Martindale said.

That “3-game parlay” Martindale is referring to is losses from the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. That’s an absolutely genius comment by the Ravens assistant.

Ravens DC Wink Martindale: "Let's not put this season to bed yet. If we win this game, we just need a 3-game parlay." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 6, 2022

The Baltimore Ravens are 8-8 and riding a five-game losing streak due in large part to some late-season injuries. Four of those losses have come by a combined five points.

A lot of that comes down to injuries, while some of the losses are the result of unsuccessful two-point conversions.

Once a near-lock for the playoffs, the Ravens have now lost control of their own playoff destiny and could be eliminated before the final whistle even blows on Sunday.

But if Martindale and the Ravens can’t take care of their own business against the Steelers first, nothing else will matter.

Will the Ravens beat the Steelers on Sunday? Will a win even matter when all is said and done?