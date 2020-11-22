Ravens Defense Reportedly Suffers Major Blow For Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens’ defense has reportedly suffered a tough blow before Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Baltimore is coming off a tough loss to the New England Patriots. The Ravens fell to the Patriots in a cold, rainy game on Sunday Night Football. John Harbaugh’s team is in major need of a bounceback win on Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens are scheduled to take on the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year. Baltimore is scheduled to host Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately for Baltimore, the Ravens’ defense will be shorthanded on Sunday afternoon. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that two key Baltimore defenders aren’t expected to play.

This will make defending Derrick Henry and the Titans’ rush attack pretty tough.

“Ravens’ DL Calais Campbell (calf) and Brandon Williams (ankle), both of whom are listed as doubtful for Sunday, are not expected to play against the Titans, per source. This is a setback for a Baltimore defense trying to slow down Derrick Henry,” the ESPN NFL insider reports.

That’s a tough blow to a Ravens team looking to bounce back on Sunday.

Baltimore and Tennessee are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.