Ravens’ Defense Took A Significant Hit On Tuesday

The hits just keep on coming for the Baltimore Ravens. On Tuesday, the team placed two key members of their defense on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Justin Houston were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon. It’s unclear if they’ll be able to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

John Harbaugh’s defense is already depleted due to injuries, so this is the last thing the Ravens need right now.

Bowser and Houston have been healthy for the majority of this season, combining for 80 tackles and 10.5 sacks. If they’re unable to play this Sunday, the Ravens will need second-string players to make an impact in a must-win game.

Two of the Ravens’ top pass-rushers — Tyus Bowser and Justin Houston — are now on the reserve/COVID list. They have combined for 10.5 of the Ravens’ 32 sacks this season. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 28, 2021

As of now, the Ravens’ defense is already missing Aaron Crawford, Otaro Alaka, DeShon Elliott, Marlon Humphrey, Iman Marshall, L.J. Fort, Chris Board, Xavier Kelly, Geno Stone, Ar’Darius Washington, Chris Westry and Derek Wolfe.

Now that Bowser and Houston are in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game, it’s tough to figure out who can legitimately make a game-changing play in Week 17.

Calais Campbell, Patrick Queen and Tavon Young certainly have the talent to make a difference for the Ravens, but there might be too much pressure on them right now.