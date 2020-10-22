NFL Contender Reportedly Plans To Sign Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant hasn’t played a single snap in the NFL since the 2017 season. However, the former first-round pick might return to the league in the near future.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Baltimore Ravens plan on signing Bryant if his future workout goes well and he passes a physical. They are interested in potentially adding him to their practice squad.

This isn’t the first time that Bryant is being linked to Baltimore. He actually worked out for the Ravens back in August. The team decided to hold off on giving him a contract, but it’s evident that he made a strong impression on the front office.

Baltimore has struggled in the passing game this season. Perhaps adding a red-zone target like Bryant could help solve that problem.

The #Ravens plan to sign veteran WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad if his workout goes well and he passes a physical, source said. Baltimore previously worked out Bryant in August, so this is more of a check-in. He should land in Baltimore, finally. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2020

Lamar Jackson commented on the possibility of Baltimore signing Bryant when the rumors first started a few months ago.

“We’ve got a lot of great receivers on the team right now,” Jackson said. “It’s up to the front office. I’ve been seeing Dez Bryant on Instagram and stuff like that, running his routes, competing against cornerbacks. He’s looking pretty good on social media. If the front office likes him, we’ll have to see when he gets here.”

Whether you love him or not, the truth is the NFL is more exciting when Bryant is on a roster.

Do you think we’ll see Dez Bryant “throw up the X” in Baltimore this year?