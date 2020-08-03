Baltimore Ravens Expected To Sign Veteran NFL Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly expected to add a veteran tight end to their roster on Monday.

The Ravens have been in the market for a tight end this off-season. Baltimore utilizes its tight ends perhaps more than any other team in the NFL. Depth at the position is vital for the Lamar Jackson-led offense.

Baltimore’s tight-end depth has taken a bit of a hit this off-season. The organization traded up-and-comer Hayden Hurst to the Falcons earlier this year. Undrafted free-agent TE Jacob Breeland was placed on the non-football injury list.

The Ravens will utilize Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle at the tight-end position this season. Veteran TE Jerell Adams could also be in the mix, as he’s expected to sign in Baltimore today.

The #Ravens, who have been in the market for a veteran TE, are expected to sign former #Saints and #Texans TE Jerell Adams, source said. He also spent some time with the #Giants. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2020

The 6-foot-5, 254-pound Jerell Adams has played in the NFL for three years, spending the first two with the New York Giants and the latter with the Houston Texans. Adams hasn’t produced much on the offensive end during his time in the league.

The now Ravens TE has 24 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown in 30 career games. He’ll likely receive plenty of playing time in Baltimore given its lack of depth at the position.

Adams could have his best season yet considering how often the Ravens get the ball to their tight ends. Baltimore opens the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns.