Ravens Expected To Sign Former Steelers Star After Blockbuster Trade

The Baltimore Ravens made a significant trade this afternoon, shipping Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for multiple draft picks.

Baltimore knew that Brown wanted out since February. The front office took its time and eventually received an offer it couldn’t refuse. Although it’s tough to get rid of a two-time Pro Bowler, landing an additional first-round pick in this year’s draft isn’t a bad consolation prize.

While there’s no doubt the Ravens have a lot of ammunition for the next two drafts, the team has to quickly figure out how it’ll fill its current void at right tackle.

According to ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley, the Ravens are expected to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva. He believes there won’t be an official deal until after the draft.

“By trading Orlando Brown to Chiefs, Ravens is expected to replace him at right tackle with Alejandro Villanueva,” Hensley said. “Deal likely won’t become official until after draft, but Villanueva visited Ravens on Thursday. So, Ravens add some picks and won’t have much drop-off with Villanueva.”

By trading Orlando Brown to Chiefs, Ravens is expected to replace him at right tackle with Alejandro Villanueva. Deal likely won't become official until after draft, but Villanueva visited Ravens on Thursday. So, Ravens add some picks and won't have much dropoff with Villanueva — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 23, 2021

Hensley might be sugarcoating this move when he says there isn’t that much of a drop-off between Brown and Villanueva,

That being said, Villanueva is a two-time Pro Bowler and has 90 career starts under his belt. It also helps that he’s familiar with the AFC North.