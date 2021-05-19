On Wednesday afternoon, football fans learned that one member of the Baltimore Ravens was finally picking up the No. 5 jersey number Joe Flacco left behind.

Flacco, who left the Ravens following the 2018 season, is in Philadelphia. A few months after signing with the Eagles, someone finally decided the statue of limitations of Flacco owning the No. 5 had finally passed.

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is picking up the mantle. Brown took to social media showing him wearing the No. 5 and thanking those who bought No. 15 jerseys in the past.

After learning that Flacco’s former number had been taken, here’s how fans reacted.

“People are calling Marquise Brown switching to No. 5 disrespectful to Joe Flacco, but at the end of the day it’s just a jersey number,” one fan said. “Flacco did absolutely amazing things in Baltimore. Now that someone else is wearing No. 5 won’t change that.”

Although he’s been gone for two full seasons now, no Ravens decided to take the number from Flacco until now.

Brown is making the jump back to No. 5, which he wore during his illustrious career at Oklahoma. After wearing No. 15 for his first two NFL seasons, he’ll be back in the No. 5 for the 2021 season.