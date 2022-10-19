Ravens Get Concerning News At Practice On Wednesday

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 19: General view of M&T Bank Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons play at M&T Bank Stadium on October 19, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens may be without tight end Mark Andrews this week. According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler was not participating in Wednesday's practice.

Andrews, 27, is having yet another stellar season with the Ravens. This past weekend, he hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Overall, Andrews has 39 receptions for 455 yards and five touchdowns this year.

It's still early in the week, but the fact that Andrews missed Wednesday's practice is a bit concerning.

That being said, the Ravens should have a new update on Andrews as the week progresses.

If Andrews has to miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens will need Isaiah Likely to step up.

Likely, a rookie out of Coastal Carolina, had two catches for 30 yards last Sunday against the New York Giants.

The Ravens' final injury report for Week 7 will be released on Friday.