Ravens Get Discouraging Thursday News On Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday, a sign that he was making progress in his recovery. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status is a bit concerning.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic is reporting that Jackson was not participating in the portion of Thursday’s practice that was open to the media.

Jackson has missed the past two games for the Ravens due to an ankle sprain. His absence could extend to three games if he doesn’t make significant progress over the next few days.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) was not practicing in portion open to media. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 30, 2021

It certainly doesn’t help that the only video we’ve seen of Jackson over the past few weeks shows him walking with a noticeable limp.

In the event that Jackson can’t suit up for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, the safe bet would be that Tyler Huntley starts at quarterback.

Huntley missed Week 16 because he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Thursday, he was officially activated off the list.

The Ravens’ offense actually had a lot of success under Huntley in Week 15. He completed 28-of-40 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, while also having 73 yards and two scores on the ground.

An update on the Ravens’ quarterback situation should be available on Friday.