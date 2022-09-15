Ravens Get Promising News On Running Back J.K. Dobbins

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

J.K. Dobbins hasn't appeared in a regular season game for the Baltimore Ravens since the 2020 season. That drought could come to an end this Sunday.

The Ravens listed Dobbins as a full participant on their injury report for the second consecutive day. This is a strong sign that he's ready to make his 2022 season debut.

Dobbins sat out Week 1 against the New York Jets because he was still recovering from last year's knee injury.

If Dobbins does return for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, that would give John Harbaugh's rushing attack a huge boost.

As a rookie, Dobbins had 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries. He also had 18 receptions for 120 yards.

Kenyan Drake was the leading rusher for the Ravens last Sunday. He finished the game with just 31 yards on the ground. Lamar Jackson chipped in with 17 rushing yards.

With Gus Edwards out for at least the first four games of the season, Dobbins' return should really help out a Baltimore offense that lacks playmakers at the moment.