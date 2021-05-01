Ravens GM Addresses Contract Extension For QB Lamar Jackson

On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens picked up Lamar Jackson’s fifth-year option for the 2022 season. Though he’s under contract for the next two years, the former MVP will eventually want a new deal.

With the NFL Draft coming to an end, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta discussed the team’s contract negotiations with Jackson.

DeCosta revealed that he spoke to Jackson’s camp about an extension last month. At that time, signing his young quarterback to a new deal wasn’t at the top of his list of properties. That’ll change in the very near future though.

“I’m a guy that sort of likes to work with deadlines,” DeCosta told reporters. “The draft is almost over, so we’ll kind of move on to the next big thing. We’ve got other things now on our plate, and Lamar Jackson is one of those things.”

The good news for Ravens fans is that DeCosta is hell-bent on getting a deal done with Jackson. How do we know this? He told everyone during Saturday’s press conference.

“We love him. He’s really the face of the team right now in many different ways. He’s our quarterback. We will work tirelessly to get a deal done.”

Working out a long-term contract with Jackson is truly a no-brainer for the Ravens. He has been sensational since becoming the team’s starting quarterback in 2018.

We’ll have more updates on Jackson’s contract negotiations with the Ravens when they’re available.