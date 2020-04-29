Ravens GM Comments On Possibly Signing Antonio Brown

Earlier this offseason, longtime Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was spotted working out with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Brown’s cousin, Marquise Brown, starred as a rookie for the team and was also working out with Brown and Jackson. The news sparked rumors of the Ravens potentially signing the star wide receiver.

On Wednesday afternoon, Adam Schein asked Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta about the idea of signing the star wideout. While he didn’t outright shut it down, he didn’t go out of his way to welcome Brown to the team.

“We’re always assessing the players out there on the streets,” DeCosta said. “We’re looking at guys, we’re making decisions that we think are best for the clubs. If we think there’s a guy out there who fits us, who’s got the skill set to provide value, we’ll certainly pounce on that kind of guy.”

Brown’s 2019 season wasn’t one to be remembered. After starting the 2019 league year with the Steelers, he bounced around with two other teams.

He was cut by both the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots. After playing in just one game during the 2019 season, he’s looking for a new opportunity.

Where will he land next?