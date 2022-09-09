Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Announces Decision On Lamar Jackson Contract Talks

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes against the during the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson made it known that Sept. 9 would be the deadline to get a long-term deal done with the Baltimore Ravens. Moments ago, the team had an update on its negotiations with the former MVP.

The Ravens were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term extension with Jackson.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta released a statement on the team's negotiations with Jackson.

"Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," DeCosta said. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."

Jackson will play this season on the final year of his rookie contract. He's set to make $23 million.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Jackson is expected to receive the franchise tag after this season.

Since entering the league in 2018, Jackson has compiled 9,967 passing yards, 3,673 rushing yards, and 105 total touchdowns.

If Jackson can have another great season in Baltimore, the Ravens will have no choice but to meet his demands in the offseason.

The Ravens will kick off their season on Sunday against the New York Jets.