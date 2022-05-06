Ravens GM Has Honest Comment About Kyle Hamilton, Jordan Davis

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By all accounts the Baltimore Ravens had one of the best drafts in the entire NFL last week. But their acquisitions of Kyle Hamilton surprised even their own general manager.

In a recent interview, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta revealed that Hamilton was one of their highest-rated players and they didn't see him falling to them at 14. He said that the team would have taken defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who also high up on their list, had Hamilton not been there.

But DeCosta said that the Ravens did not see a scenario where Hamilton would fall to them. When he did, they jumped on that pick.

“I was thinking thank God Kyle Hamilton is still on the board because he was the highest-rated player, quite honestly, and it wasn’t super close between those two,” DeCosta said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “People have asked me, ‘Would you have taken Jordan Davis?’ Yeah, we would have. Jordan Davis is an excellent football player and fits us very, very well. But as we mocked out and looked at all the different scenarios, in no scenario did we see Kyle there for us.”

Kyle Hamilton was widely rated as one of the top players in the draft overall. But as a safety, teams seemed to let him slide out of a need for players at other positions.

Their loss may wind up being the Ravens' gain when all is said and done.

The Ravens have a history of doing great things with star safeties.

Will Kyle Hamilton wind up being the best pick of the draft?