Ravens GM Laughs At 1 Narrative About Lamar Jackson

After winning NFL MVP in 2019, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson fell back down to earth a bit in 2020. But some new narratives developed around Jackson that the Ravens brass didn’t take kindly to.

On Monday, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was asked his thoughts on the idea that players don’t want to pay with Jackson anymore. In response, the Ravens GM laughed at the idea and praised Jackson for his talent.

“Let’s face it, we’ve had some of the best players in the history of the NFL play with us, and players want to play with them,” DeCosta said, via ProFootballTalk. “Players want to play with Lamar Jackson. I really do kind of laugh at the notion that players don’t want to come here and play with Lamar because he’s one of the very best young players in the NFL. And we’ve got a lot of other young players as well that fit that criteria.

“I think it’s a great place to play. I think people want to play here and I think it’s a team that’s positioned well in the future.”

The Ravens went 11-5 in 2020, making the playoffs with Lamar Jackson for the third straight year. But Jackson was considerably less efficient with the football in 2020 than he was in 2019.

He finished his third NFL season with 26 touchdowns, a career-high nine interceptions and 2,757 passing yards.

Jackson beat the Tennessee Titans in the Wildcard Round to win his first playoff game. But his team fell in the Divisional Round to the Buffalo Bills, scoring just three points.

Nevertheless, Jackson’s star is continuing to rise in the NFL. As DeCosta said, he’s one of the top young stars in the league.

Finding players who want to play alongside Jackson shouldn’t be a problem – especially since the team keeps winning with him.