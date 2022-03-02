Ravens GM Offers Latest On Lamar Jackson Contract Talks

Lamar Jackson has proven over the past few years that he’s a franchise quarterback, and yet, he hasn’t signed a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta had an update on the team’s contract talks with Jackson.

DeCosta said that he’s had recent discussions with Jackson, but it sounds like a deal isn’t imminent at this time.

“I think we’ve discussed this at length and I’ve said this before, we will work at Lamar’s urgency,” DeCosta said. “He and I have had ongoing discussions. We’ve talked fairly recently as well. He knows how to find him, I know how to find him.”

DeCosta did say that he was encouraged by Jackson’s recent workouts. The former MVP was seen working out with a few teammates.

“I was very happy to see him working out on the West Coast recently with some of our guys,” DeCosta added. “That’s exciting. That’s something that we think will help us be the very best team we can be. He’s a guy that when we think about the Ravens in three, four, five years from now, we envision Lamar being a very, very big part of that team and a player who’ll help us win Super Bowls.”

As for Jackson’s next contract, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley believes it could exceed $40 million per season.

Contract negotiations between Jackson and the Ravens should heat up over the next few months.