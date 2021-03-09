Ravens GM Shares Latest On The Lamar Jackson Negotiations

Lamar Jackson has been as good as advertised for the Baltimore Ravens, leading the team to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons as the starting quarterback. Now that he’s going to enter the fourth year of his rookie deal, the former MVP is in line for a massive extension.

Back in January, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the Ravens would explore a long-term contract extension with Jackson this offseason. Fast forward two months later, and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has an update on the the team’s negotiations.

DeCosta revealed that he’s fairly confident that both sides will come to terms on an agreement.

“We’re confident and committed to getting a long term deal done,” DeCosta said, via NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala. “It may take a little time, but we’re going to try.”

This past season was considered a “down year” for Jackson because his standards are so high, yet he still finished with 2,757 passing yards, 1,005 rushing yards, and 33 total touchdowns.

Baltimore would be wise to keep Jackson around for the long haul. He is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the game right now, and it’s possible that he’ll get even better since he’s just 24 years old.

NFL fans will have to be a little patient when it comes to Jackson’s contract negotiations. The Ravens will most likely take care of their 2021 free agents before hammering out an extension for their quarterback who’s already under contract.