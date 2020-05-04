Ravens GM Uses 1 Word To Describe The J.K. Dobbins Pick

With the 55th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens further strengthened their potent rushing attack by selecting Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins.

Baltimore was already well-stocked at running back, but passing on a player of Dobbins’ caliber in that spot in the second round was not an option, according to general manager Eric DeCosta. When the first team Big Ten and All-American selection was still on the board, DeCosta had to get him.

In an interview with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio, DeCosta said it would have been “irresponsible” of him to let Dobbins slip by. Even with other options at the position already on the roster–and the analytics saying taking a running back earlier in the draft might not be worth it–Dobbins’ talent was too much of a trump card.

“My philosophy is talent wins,” DeCosta said. “Take the most talented guys when you have the chance. If you have the chance to take a running back who you think can be a dynamic player for you and you are a team that loves to run the football, to me it makes too much sense.”

ICYMI: @Ravens GM Eric DeCosta raves to @AdamSchein about new RB J.K. Dobbins & says "it would have been irresponsible" for the team to not draft him when he fell to 55th overall pic.twitter.com/6ffeb2oy0Q — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) April 29, 2020

As a rookie, Dobbins will split work with Mark Ingram. It looks like either Gus Edwards or Justice Hill will be the odd man out.

In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Dobbins rushed for 4,459 yards, the second-most in program history. He topped 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons before exploding for 2,003 and 21 touchdowns in 2019.

Additionally, Dobbins caught 71 passes in his career, which illustrates that he might have further untapped potential as a receiver in the NFL.