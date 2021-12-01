Ravens Got Promising News At Practice On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens could have defensive lineman Calais Campbell back this week after he missed last Sunday’s game with a concussion.

Campbell has still not cleared concussion protocol, but the six-time Pro Bowler did return to practice on Wednesday. He was able to participate in warmups before heading inside.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called Campbell’s progress “very encouraging” but cautioned that the team will “just see where it goes.”

Good news: Calais Campbell was back at Ravens practice, albeit as a limited participant. pic.twitter.com/6xCV2HdFZi — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 1, 2021

Through the first 10 games of the season, Campbell racked up 36 tackles, 0.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. The 14-year vet was on pace to potentially make his fifth-straight Pro Bowl.

Even without Campbell, the Ravens were able to stymie Cleveland’s powerful run game on Sunday night, limiting Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to 36 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Still, getting the 6-foot-8, 300-pound behemoth back this week would be a huge boost against the Pittsburgh Steelers and rookie running back Najee Harris.