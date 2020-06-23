Ravens Offensive Coordinator Jokes About Retired Marshal Yanda

Back in March, the Baltimore Ravens lost All-Pro offensive guard Marshal Yanda. After over a decade worth of success in the NFL, the 35-year-old decided to retire.

Yanda was the unsung hero for Baltimore’s offense for several years. He made the All-Pro team seven times, started in 166 games and won a Super Bowl.

Since retiring from football, Yanda has become an avid cyclist. In fact, his cardio workouts allowed him to quickly lose 60 pounds. The former offensive lineman looks almost unrecognizable.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was recently asked about Yanda’s transformation. His response was fantastic, as Roman said “Maybe he can come back and play fullback for us.”

The offensive line for the Ravens won’t be as dynamic without Marshal Yanda, but the team’s offensive mindset shouldn’t change.

Roman has transformed Baltimore into a ground-and-pound team, as the duo of Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson do most of the heavy lifting.

Baltimore has steady offensive tackles in Orlando Brown and Ronnie Stanley. As for the interior of the offensive line, the pressure will be on for D.J. Fluker to replace an elite talent in Yanda.

Considering that Roman has arguably the best rushing attack in the NFL, even mediocre play from Fluker should be enough to keep the offense running smoothly. If that isn’t the case, the Ravens can always see if Yanda wants to make a late position switch over to fullback, as Roman joked.