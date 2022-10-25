Ravens Had 3 Notable Absences At Practice On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens were missing a number of key players at today's practice session.

According to reporters, tight end Mark Andrews (knee), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (unknown) were not visible at practice this afternoon.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and linebacker Josh Bynes also reportedly missed the session.

Stanley, Andrews and Marlon Humphrey were all listed as non-participants in Monday's walk-through, while Bateman did not have an injury designation yesterday.

While Bateman didn't practice today, Humphrey did, albeit on a limited basis. Cornerback Marcus Peters was also limited after not working on Monday.

The Ravens (4-3) are coming off a narrow 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

They will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football this week, so any players who do not practice tomorrow would seemingly have to miss the game on short rest.