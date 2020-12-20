The Spun

Ravens Have Added A New Quarterback For Sunday’s Game

Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback situation for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be interesting.

Baltimore will of course have MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson under center on Sunday. Jackson is coming off a huge Monday Night Football win over the Cleveland Browns.

However, Jackson dealt with cramps on Monday night, forcing him to miss some action. Baltimore played backup Trace McSorley, who suffered an injury in relief. The team’s other quarterback, Robert Griffin III, had been placed on injured reserve earlier in the month.

With McSorley and Griffin both hobbled, there’s not much depth behind Jackson. What will happen if he suffers cramps again?

Baltimore could be forced to play Tyler Huntley, who’s been promoted to the active roster. Huntley, 22, played college football at Utah. He went undrafted coming out of college.

Thankfully for the Ravens, Sunday’s opponent shouldn’t pose much of a challenge.

Baltimore and Jacksonville are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. E.T. The game between the Ravens and the Jaguars will be televised on CBS.

The Ravens aren’t the only team that will be short-handed on Sunday afternoon, either. Jacksonville will reportedly be without a punter on Sudnay.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.