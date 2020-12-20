Ravens Have Added A New Quarterback For Sunday’s Game

The Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback situation for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be interesting.

Baltimore will of course have MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson under center on Sunday. Jackson is coming off a huge Monday Night Football win over the Cleveland Browns.

However, Jackson dealt with cramps on Monday night, forcing him to miss some action. Baltimore played backup Trace McSorley, who suffered an injury in relief. The team’s other quarterback, Robert Griffin III, had been placed on injured reserve earlier in the month.

With McSorley and Griffin both hobbled, there’s not much depth behind Jackson. What will happen if he suffers cramps again?

Baltimore could be forced to play Tyler Huntley, who’s been promoted to the active roster. Huntley, 22, played college football at Utah. He went undrafted coming out of college.

The Ravens have promoted DB Pierre Desir, QB Tyler Huntley and TE Eric Tomlinson for Sunday's game vs. Jacksonville. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 19, 2020

Thankfully for the Ravens, Sunday’s opponent shouldn’t pose much of a challenge.

Baltimore and Jacksonville are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. E.T. The game between the Ravens and the Jaguars will be televised on CBS.

The Ravens aren’t the only team that will be short-handed on Sunday afternoon, either. Jacksonville will reportedly be without a punter on Sudnay.