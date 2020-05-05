Ravens Have Re-Signed Veteran LB To 1-Year Deal

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to make a Super Bowl run in the upcoming 2020 season. The organization’s latest signing should help aid in that mission.

Per NFL reporter Field Yates, the Ravens have re-signed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee to a one-year deal. The veteran linebacker was having a major bounce-back season in 2019 before tearing his triceps, causing him to miss the Ravens’ final nine games.

Prior to his untimely injury, McPhee racked up 19 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks through seven games. The productive edge-rusher figures to be an important piece of the Baltimore defense, as long as he can stay healthy.

McPhee started his career with the Ravens back in 2011. This upcoming season will mark his sixth year with the Baltimore organization.

The Ravens have re-signed OLB Pernell McPhee to a one-year deal. A familiar face brings pass rush depth to Baltimore. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 5, 2020

McPhee was on pace for one of his best seasons ever in 2019. His most productive year came in 2015 with the Chicago Bears as he produced 53 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks.

The Ravens are hoping McPhee can return to that form in 2020. The 31-year-old is nearing the end of his playing days, but is expected to provide quality depth for the Baltimore defense in 2020.

The Ravens will once again be a team to watch this upcoming season.