Ravens Have Signed A Longtime NFL Defensive Back

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off one of their best defensive performances of the season, but general manager Eric DeCosta isn’t satisfied with his current roster.

Baltimore announced this afternoon that it signed veteran cornerback Tramon Williams to its 53-man roster. In order to make room for Williams, the Ravens placed Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve.

Williams, 37, has spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers. His best season came back in 2010, when he had 57 tackles, six interceptions and a forced fumble.

In addition to signing Williams, the Ravens added offensive tackle R.J. Prince and defensive back Nate Brooks to their practice squad.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Williams has 34 interceptions. Though he’s played both cornerback and safety in Green Bay, he’s most comfortable at cornerback.

While he’s most known for his tenure in Green Bay, Williams also spent time in Arizona, Cleveland and Houston.

Williams hasn’t played since the 2019 season, so it’ll be interesting to see how he looks whenever he’s on the field.

The Ravens have one of the most talented cornerback rooms in the league, as it features Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith. All three cornerbacks should be excited to learn some tips and tricks from a veteran like Williams.