Ravens Have Reportedly Signed Former Steelers Pro Bowler

Once the Baltimore Ravens traded away offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs, the front office knew it needed to reload in the trenches. Well, that’s exactly what general manager Eric DeCosta has done over the past few days.

On Friday, the Ravens selected Georgia offensive lineman Ben Cleveland with the 94th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s too early to tell if he’ll be a starter this year, but there’s a lot to like about his game.

Baltimore only used one draft pick on the offensive line this year. However, that’s because the front office had its sights set on a marquee free agent.

After weeks of speculation, the Ravens have finally signed two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was first to report this signing.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, it’s a two-year deal for Villanueva that’s worth $14 million with roughly $8 million of it guaranteed.

Villanueva can play left tackle for the Ravens if Ronnie Stanley misses additional time in 2021.

Alejandro Villanueva and the #Ravens have agreed to a two-year deal, per source. Two-time Pro Bowl OT can play left tackle and slide to the right side when Ronnie Stanley is healthy. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 4, 2021

Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley announced on April 23 that Baltimore would be in the sweepstakes for Villanueva, so fans aren’t too surprised by this signing.

Villanueva’s best days might be behind him, but he’s still a quality starter with so much experience under his belt. It also doesn’t hurt that he knows what it takes to compete in the AFC North.