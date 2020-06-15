Ravens Insider Has Lamar Jackson Update After Scary Video

You can stop holding your breath, Ravens fans. Lamar Jackson is in fine condition following his scary beach fall.

On Sunday, a video surfaced of Jackson playing some beach football. The NFL MVP quarterback appeared to collide with a jet ski as he made his way past defenders and into the water.

Unsurprisingly, Ravens fans were a bit terrified by the sight of their star quarterback risking injury on the beach.

Thankfully for the Ravens, Jackson is reportedly doing fine. He was not injured in the fall, according to ESPN insider Jamison Henley.

“In the video, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is running with the football on the beach before colliding with a parked jet ski and falling headfirst into the water. The source said Jackson was not injured,” he reports.

Source: Lamar Jackson fine after jet ski tumble https://t.co/og65uvdc38 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 15, 2020

It’s possible the Ravens will prohibit Jackson from participating in beach-like activities moving forward. The Chiefs had to prohibit Patrick Mahomes from playing pickup basketball after a video went viral last year.

According to ESPN, though, the Ravens have not made such a decision.

From the report:

There’s no word on whether the Ravens will restrict Jackson from playing beach football. In 1998, New England Patriots rookie running back Robert Edwards severely injured his knee in a beach football game at the Pro Bowl and the NFL later canceled any more “Rookie Beach Bowl” games.

Jackson is coming off an incredible 2019 season and the Ravens enter the 2020 season as a Super Bowl favorite. Obviously, Baltimore wants to keep its star QB healthy.