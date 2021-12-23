The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ravens Insider Has Telling Update On QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson against the Patriots.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not stepped foot on a football field since December 12 due to an ankle injury. The latest update from one insider isn’t promising.

According to ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley, Jackson missed yet another practice on Thursday. Hensley pointed out that Jackson has just one more practice before their Sunday game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Jackson doesn’t do any work tomorrow, it’s unlikely that he’ll be activated on Sunday. That would leave backup Tyler Huntley once again under center for one of their biggest games of the year.

A loss to the Bengals would put the Ravens’ playoff hopes in jeopardy. And with games against the Rams and Steelers left to play, recovering that ground would be very challenging.

Lamar Jackson was just voted to his second Pro Bowl despite missing two games this season. It was a controversial selection to be sure, but not entirely undeserved.

Jackson has once again led the Ravens in rushing yards on top of being their quarterback. He’s also posted a career-high in passing yards per game. But he’s also posted career-highs in turnovers and is just 7-5 as a starter this season.

The Ravens came within inches of upsetting the Green Bay Packers without Jackson under center. Maybe Tyler Huntley can lead the team to another strong performance in his absence.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.