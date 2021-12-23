Ravens Insider Has Telling Update On QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not stepped foot on a football field since December 12 due to an ankle injury. The latest update from one insider isn’t promising.

According to ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley, Jackson missed yet another practice on Thursday. Hensley pointed out that Jackson has just one more practice before their Sunday game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Jackson doesn’t do any work tomorrow, it’s unlikely that he’ll be activated on Sunday. That would leave backup Tyler Huntley once again under center for one of their biggest games of the year.

A loss to the Bengals would put the Ravens’ playoff hopes in jeopardy. And with games against the Rams and Steelers left to play, recovering that ground would be very challenging.

Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday. Jackson remains sidelined since Dec. 12 with a right ankle injury. Baltimore has one full practice left before Sunday's game in Cincinnati. If Jackson can't play, Tyler Huntley would start in the battle for first place in the AFC North. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 23, 2021

Lamar Jackson was just voted to his second Pro Bowl despite missing two games this season. It was a controversial selection to be sure, but not entirely undeserved.

Jackson has once again led the Ravens in rushing yards on top of being their quarterback. He’s also posted a career-high in passing yards per game. But he’s also posted career-highs in turnovers and is just 7-5 as a starter this season.

The Ravens came within inches of upsetting the Green Bay Packers without Jackson under center. Maybe Tyler Huntley can lead the team to another strong performance in his absence.