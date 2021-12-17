Ravens Insider Has Unfortunate Update On QB Lamar Jackson

The chances for Lamar Jackson to play on Sunday continue to deteriorate by the day.

Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson didn’t practice again on Friday which puts his status for the game against Green Bay in serious doubt.

Lamar Jackson (ankle) didn’t practice for a third straight day, putting his availability for Sunday’s game against the Packers in serious doubt. Jackson wasn’t able to participate Friday, when the Ravens held a walkthrough. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 17, 2021

If Jackson does indeed not suit up, it’ll be the Tyler Huntley show once again.

The Ravens are 1-1 this season with Huntley playing with the one win coming against the Chicago Bears. Huntley drove the offense down the field for the game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to clinch the comeback.

The one loss came against the Browns last Sunday when Huntley came in for Jackson in the first half after the latter sprained his ankle. He finished with 270 yards and one touchdown pass as Baltimore’s comeback came up just short.

Huntley is more than capable of playing well, but he’ll be going up against Aaron Rodgers on the other side. Rodgers has been dynamite for the Packers this season as he has 3,219 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Baltimore is trying to stay in first place in the AFC North as the division is still wide open.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.