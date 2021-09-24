Ravens Insider Has Update On QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Thursday, casting some doubt on his availability for Week 3.

Jackson, who admit that he hurt his hip while flipping into the end zone last Sunday, missed Thursday’s practice due to a stomach bug. Thankfully, the latest update on the former MVP is quite encouraging.

Jamison Hensley of The Athletic just reported that Jackson was on the practice field this Friday. That’s a good sign that Jackson will suit up this weekend against the Detroit Lions.

As long as Jackson’s stomach bug is behind him, he should be able to run wild this Sunday. Of course, we’ll know more about his status once the Ravens release their final injury report this afternoon.

Jackson had a phenomenal performance against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, finishing the game with 239 passing yards, 107 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

After a disappointing start to the season, Baltimore has bounced back rather nicely. One of the main reasons why is because Jackson has put the entire offense on his back.

Despite losing a plethora of playmakers to season-ending injuries, like J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, the Ravens are still very much a threat to win the AFC West this fall.

We’ll see if Jackson can lead Baltimore to back-to-back victories this weekend.